By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party , PDP, has pledged to support whoever among them emerges candidate at the presidential primary.

Emmanuel according to a statement by government House media unit, and made available to newsmen Tuesday in Uyo, made the promise when he received former Vice President who is his co-aspirant Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at Government House, Uyo.

He called on Nigerians to make the right choice by electing a leader with the capacity and competence to rescue the country, expressing the optimism that if Nigerians support PDP to return to power in 2023 that, the economic downturn experienced in the country would be reversed.

His words: “May we rise above all primordial sentiments and look at capacity, integrity, sincerity, training, exposure and vision and vote for someone who can rescue and restore this country.

“I am happy when I see someone who has shown dividends in the private and public sector. So it means, if we are saddled with the responsibility at the center you know the kind policies we will bring that can actually move our economy forward.

“This is a time that PDP is actually parading the creme de la creme of those that can move this country forward. Personally, I pledge my entire loyalty to our party that whoever emerge will have maximum support from all other people especially me”.

While receiving another PDP presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu- Deen who was also in the state on consultation of the party delegates, the governor recalled that Nigeria faired better under the PDP- led administration.

“The next President of Nigeria should be someone that has a practical knowledge about the economy. Today if you fix the economy of Nigeria, then you have fixed so many things”, Udom Emmanuel asserted.

In his brief remarks, the Presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar, thanked Governor Emmanuel for the warm reception accorded him and his campaign team after his consultation with the party delegates.

Atiku assured the governor that the party would queue behind any presidential aspirant who emerges as the party flagbearer, adding, that PDP was united in its decision to offer the best to Nigerians.

He commended the governor for his laudable achievements in the State, stressing,

“Anytime I visit Akwa Ibom I see something new particularly when it comes to infrastructural development which promotes development of the society”

On his part, Mohammed Hayatu- Deen one said he was not in the presidential race to said to seek power, rather that his presidential ambition was based on his concern to improve the lives of Nigerians.