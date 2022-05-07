.

By Joseph Erunke

A northern group, Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, ACYM, has said the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has “holds key to expansion and consolidation of President Mohammadu Buhari’s achievements.

To this end, the northern socio-cultural organisation commended the three groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group for buying the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the CBN boss to seek presidential election under the ruling party.

A statement by the president of ACYM, Kabiru Yusuf, Saturday, said the purchase of the party’s N100 million presidential nomination form for Emefiele has sparked off “wild jubilation in the Arewa House.”

Recalling that the groups had on Friday, bought the form for Emefiele after contributing and paying the N100 million, Areas Consultative Youth Movement said it was excited about the development.

Açcording to ACYM, “Emefiele is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election’, hence their decision to purchase the form for him.

ACYM said with the purchase of the form, the party and the country have moved a step closer to an Emefiele Presidency in 2023.

The statement read, “We commend the groups and their members who have the foresight to purchase the form to further convince Emefiele to join the race. They have shown that they are committed to national development.

“Having studied Emefiele’s performance at the apex bank in the past years, we have no doubt that he holds the key to the expansion and consolidation of the nation’s economy.

“We know for a fact that his Presidency will attract good tidings to Nigeria. All those who mean well for this country must therefore join their forces to ensure that he contests.

“Nigeria needs a selfless leader at this critical period of its history and we have found such attribute in Emefiele.”