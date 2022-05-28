By Chinedu Adonu

Hon Emmanuel Eze has emerged the All Grand Progressive Alliance, APGA, Senatorial candidate for Enugu North district in Enugu State.

Eze is from Umuida community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He was the sole-contestant during the primary election held at the APGA Secretariat in Igbo-Eze North local government area as other aspirants stepped down for him.

According to the Chairman of the election Committee, Hon Casmire Anyanwu, Eze polled 150 votes out of 150 accredited votes cast by the delegates.

“According to the electoral act, Eze having won the primary election is now qualified to contest the 2023 general election,”

Eze will now slug it out with Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial primary election held on Tuesday, 24th of May.

In a brief remark after he was declared winner, Eze said the party was going to political battle to unseat the ruling party in the State.

He pledged to run an inclusive administration if elected to represent Enugu North at the red chamber.

He reaffirmed commitment to correct the mistakes of past leaders, saying, “I’m capable of correcting those wrongs. I have all it takes to do that, we have all it takes to bring federal presence to Enugu North district.

“The power we seek is to put food on everybody’s table; power to give our people employment, power to secure our people and power to move Enugu North forward. We’ll bring peace and run transparency government. I will not fail my people,”

The local government chairman of the party, Samson Ogbaje appreciated the observers in the election such as the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, stating that with the emergence of Eze as the APGA candidate, victory for the party was certain in Enugu North.

“You cannot compare light with darkness, the difference is clear APGA is our own and by their fruits, we shall know them. God is with us and the people of Enugu North. We are going to restore the dreams of our founding fathers and make Enugu North district the London in Enugu,” said Ogbaje.