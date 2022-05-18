Member of the Egbema Political Forum under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State has assured the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of their delegates

Speaking on behalf of the forum Bishop Sunny Jaro said Because of Ereyitomi we know there is empowerment in Warri Federal Constituency.

In their remark Chief David Seikiri Ugedi commended Chief Ereyitomi for his people-oriented representation of Warri federal constituency, he assured Ereyitomi of their vote during the primary, adding that Ereyitomi has given them joy in their heart and that they are for him and he is for them.

The Egbema political forum which is a PDP strong support group in Warri North stressed that their people will continue supporting Hon. Ereyitomi to represent Warri federal constituency until he’s tired to go, they noted that it is only if he’s tired of going that is when the seat will be vacant.

Chief Lucky Tiemo, Hon. Dio Tanga former Vice Chairman Warri North LGA, Hon. Emily Aweh Diden, Hon. Sunny Abilo former Vice Chairman, Warri North, Hon. Frank Yebu , Hon. Eunice Taylor, Ese Ubabiri, Secretary PDP Warri North Nelson Ominijei & others both spoke unanimously in support of Chief Ereyitomi 2023 second term bid.

Responding Ereyitomi said the Egbema people are united good people whom he has come to consult for their support in order to renew his 2023 second term mandate into the National Assembly.

Ereyitomi appealed to the leaders, delegates and other stakeholders to help repeat the mandate given him in 2019 to Abuja assuring them as usual to come again to appreciate them after his victory at the primary with their immense support leading to his emergence.

“Help me let’s do it again, as your brother make una help vote me again for reps during the primary Sunday, May 22, 2022, and the main election”Ereyitomi stressed.

Chief Francis Maku, Hon. Okorodudu, Eugene Ebisin, Hon. Sunny Oligida, Scott Eyenuro, Hon. Kingsley Tenumah, Ojogbojor Women in politics, and Ereyitomi ladies were among the dignitaries that accompanied Chief Ereyitomi to the consultation visit.