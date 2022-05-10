By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY –THE Ijaw Leaders Forum from Edo State of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants vying for tickets to the state house of assembly.



A statement by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Barr. Owei Ipiteikumoh and Chief Okus Kegbe made available to journalists in Benin City also commended the governor’s recent meeting with house of assembly aspirants where he urged them to step down for one another to reduce the cost on them and the number of aspirants.



Part of the statement read “That the Ijaw Leaders Forum humbly appeal to His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, the PDP state chairman, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi and other leaders of our great party to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants to participate and test their popularity in the field, this we believe will produce the best candidate to represent our great party. This process will also help the party win the opposition in the general election.



“There should be no anointed candidate from any quarter or leader as this will cause internal crisis among aspirants and their followers”.



The statement also cautioned that governor and leaders of the party that attempts to impose candidates could lead to a backlash from would be aggrieved party members and their followers adding that “Ijaw Leaders Forum are totally against any third term ambition from any quarter as it does not really tally with the political tradition of Edo South Senatorial District which we belong.”