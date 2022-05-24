By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Tuesday condemned the violence that have characterized the primary elections so far held by the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.



A statement by the State Publicity of the APC, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie said the violence was a negation of the peaceful nature of the people of Edo state.

There have been reports of shootings in some parts of the state during the state house of assembly and national assembly primary election of the PDP which was held last Sunday and Monday.



Part of the statement reads: “It is disheartening that the conduct of a party primary which is supposed to be a family affair and done in a peaceful and harmonious setting, was taken over by uniformed thugs, and hoodlums masquerading as PDP party members, delegates and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“This show of shame by the PDP is criminal as well as a great threat to the peace and security of Edo people, who are already traumatized by the very poor response of the State government to the high level of insecurity across the state.

“Edo people know for a fact that the mission of the PDP is to terrorize the people with the intent to preventing them from participating in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections, having realized that there is no way the party can win the State again, under a free, fair and credible process.

“We commiserate with all the families and relatives of persons who were wounded and/or killed as a result of the violent PDP primaries and hereby call We however call on the Edo State Commissioner of Police to immediately track down the culprits who carried the shooting and killings and their sponsors and make them face the full wrath of the law as a deterrent to others.”