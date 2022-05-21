.

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for the Ughelli North constituency II seat in the 2023 general elections, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr Okiotodoro Adeda, has promised to initiate legislation that would enhance youth empowerment and revival of the educational system if given the mandate.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the party in the Ughelli Ward 1/5, Adeda lamented that “The educational system which is the ‘Mother’ of all professions has been barely surviving on ‘life saving machine’ due to the lackadaisical attitude which has reverberated in the country’s economy.”

He disclosed that his aspiration to run for the position was borne out of his strong desire to rekindle the educational system for the younger generation and also to contribute his quota to the development of the constituency.

“As a youth, l do not claim that I have all solutions to all the problems bedevilling our constituency, but I have that determination to create an enabling environment for teachers to carry out their statutory duties; to motivate students into the citadel of learning; and also, to incorporate my fellow youths into the political kingdom as one of the ways to salvage this country, for we have no other but Nigeria.

“In my own capacity to ease the workload of parents and also to motivate students, I have embarked on several humanitarian services including the making of school bags to various schools within and outside my community, and I promise to lift more burden on parents if I am elected”, he said.

Soliciting the support of the party faithful and the constituents, he said he would embark on several community projects to generate funds to subsidise enrolment fees for students and support the welfare of the ageing men and women in the constituency.

According to him, “It is axiomatic to say, that the educational system is the only sector that can diversify the country’s economy when it’s prioritised.

“I believe that, if the society must experience development and/or modernisation, it must begin from the educational system. And also, quality education leads to political stability.

“It will be a waste of funds and resources if we continue to build infrastructures without funding the educational system to produce patriotic citizens to sustain it.”