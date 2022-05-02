By Godwin Oritse

Former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Shamsudeen Ade Dosunmu, has vowed to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the state if given the opportunity to fly PDP’s flag in the 2023 election.

Dosunmu is one of the six aspirants successfully screened by the PDP to contest the party’s governorship ticket in Lagos State for the 2023 elections. The other aspirants are AbdulAzeez Adediran, David Kolawole, Jimi Karmal, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

The party has fixed May 21 for the conduct of its governorship primary elections.

Speaking with his supporters shortly after his successful screening, Dr. Dosunmu reiterated his earlier call on the need for all stakeholders to forge a united front to end poor governance in Lagos State and actualise the objectives of the party in the state.

Dr. Dosunmu, who holds the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) for his contributions to national development, is reputed to be a tested strategist and administrator with strong professional, academic and family pedigree.

The former NIMASA Director-General is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos where he bagged his first and second degrees respectively. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Public Administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He is a past President of the prestigious Eko Club and has been conferred with several awards including the “Environmental Award for Outstanding

Contributions Towards Environmental Best Policies and Practices” by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, among others.