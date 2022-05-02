By Festus Ahon

AHEAD of the 2023, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, DRTC, has told Monarchs in the State not to get themselves involved in partisan politics.

The Council a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting in Asaba, signed by the Chairman and the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Major General Felix Mujakpuerou rtd, Orhue 1, urged Monarchs to rather indulge in acts that would rather advance peaceful co existence in their kingdoms.

The Council in the communique told Traditional Rulers to treat all contestants in the forthcoming general elections equally, adding that as Royal Fathers, they should pray for a successful election come next year.

The traditional rulers commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for creating an enabling environment for sustained peace and development across the State, acknowledging the giant strides already made in the area of development of infrastructure, ethnic harmony and economic empowerment of Deltans.

They enjoined the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to remain focused in his resolve to bring more dividends of democracy to Deltans. The Council announced the setting up of four Committees to enable it function effectively.

According to the Communiqué, the committees set up, include; Alternative Dispute Resolution, General Purpose and Security, Ethics and Privileges, Welfare, adding that the Committees would be chaired by Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Ovie of Uvwie, Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, Obuzor of Ibusa Obi Prof Louis Nwoboshi, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, respectively.

The Meeting was attended by Traditional Rulers from across the three Senatorial Districts including the Ist Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, SP Luke Kalanama V111 and 2nd Vice Chairman and Obi of Ubulu Unor, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu the First, among others.

