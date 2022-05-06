By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Director of Justice, Development, Peace and Caritas Commission, JDPC, of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Rev. Fr. Dr. Gerald Njoku has said that it would amount to injustice if the next President of Nigeria did not come from South East.

Rev. Dr. Njoku contended that the issue of agitations and complain of marginalization from the zone will fizzle it if the next President of the country comes from South East, adding that it would give the people the sense of belonging.

The Catholic cleric appealed to the major political parties in the country to consider Nigerians of South East extraction as their candidates in the forthcoming political parties presidential primaries.

Joining in the calls by some eminent Nigerians to zone the Presidential slot for the 2023 election to South East, Dr. Njoku contended that denying the zone the opportunity to produce the next president would amount to monumental injustice, adding that it would also be unhealthy for the cooperate existence of Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in his Assumpta Cathedral Secretariat office, the cleric stated that for justice and fairness, he supported the zoning of the next President of Nigeria to the South East since the zone has not occupied the position since 1999.

The vocal priest challenged the major political parties to be sensitive to the issues in the country and do the needful while emphasizing that the emergence of Nigerian president of South East extraction will be a solution to the issues of marginalisation and agitations in the country.

Fr. Njoku, who is also the promoter of JDPC Skill Acquisition Institute reminded political parties that rotation of the president is enshrined in their party constitution and wondered why it was taking the parties time to affirm what was already in their constitution.

According to him, “the Church is an advocate of justice and fairness which bring about peace and unity”, stressing that “the church will always support actions that seek to foster justice and peace.”

The JDPC Director said “the South East has a reservoir of men and women with capacity, energy, competence and moral uprightness to assume the mantle of leadership in the country just like any other zone” and called on the political parties to provide an enabling environment that will allow any of these people to emerge.

Fr. Njoku insisted that the unity of the country has never being challenged as is the case today and admonished the political class to make sacrifices that could promote peace and unity in the country which are necessary ingredients for development.