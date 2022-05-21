.Endorses re-election

By Olasunkanmmi Akoni

A grassroots youth movement, Ika Youth for Good Governance has commended a House of Representatives member, Victor Nwokolo, representing Ika Federal Constituency, Delta State, for various achievements, particularly in the aspect of developmental projects for the masses.

The group commendation came, as it expressed support for his re-election, describing Nwokolo as “a true pillar of support to the downtrodden masses especially in the area of financial empowerment to the masses.

In a rally to drum support for Nwokolo’s re-election, at the weekend, Convener of the group, Ifeanyi Uchai, said, “We are endorsing Mr Victor Onyemechi Nwokolo for re election because of dividend of democracy, we have experience in Ika since his election into House of Representatives.

“Being high ranking house members with lot of experience, we are sure he will get the position of speaker or deputy speaker if re elected in 2023.

“Nwokolo has displayed his commitment to the welfare of the masses as he takes his empowerment drive across the constituency.”

While saluting the strides and achievements of Nwokolo, Uchai assured the aspirant of the group’s supports for his reelection. Inorder to consolidate on the current achievements of his administration.

Meanwhile, Nwokolo had earlier, commended the group for the confidence reposed in him, and assured of more effective representation of the people if elected to represent the people.

He also reminded his constituent and indeed Deltans of the need to continue to support him and the state government to enable the governor take the state to the next level.

The group enumerated some of the achievements of the representative to include: “Over 15 bills sponsored and co-sponsored more than 30 bills which were: Petroleum Industry Fiscal Framework Bill 2016, Petroleum Host Community Development Bill 2016, among others.

While under empowerment program, were: Distribution of N100,000 to 21 persons as support for their businessrs, amounting to N2.1 million, N50,000 to15 former party executive members, amounting to N750,000, distribution of three complete starter pack to hair dressers to start their hairdressing business, among others.

While under construction of roads to include: Melekwe Street, Ute Ogbeje Palace/Secondary School Road, Ilabor Community Road, 7 Emuhu Township Roads, 4 Igbodo inland Roads, among others.