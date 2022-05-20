The Delta South Leaders and Stakeholders Forum has commended members of the State House of Assembly for their massive support for the governorship aspiration of Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.The leaders said that the overwhelming support of the Assembly members shows that Oborevwori has been a good leader as the longest-serving Speaker in the state Assembly.

Rising from a meeting of the Central Working Committee in Warri, the leaders said Chief Oborevwori would bring his wealth of experience as Speaker to bear if elected as governor and urged delegates of the party to support the nomination of the Okpe-born governorship aspirant.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Forum, Chief Mike Loyibo said the people of Delta South Senatorial District were solidly behind the governorship ambition of the Speaker, noting that his aspiration was a Pan-Delta movement hence the support from virtually all members of the state Assembly.

“Let me first of all commend our host for today, Hon. Daniel Mayuku for the great hosting and to thank members for their commitment towards the MORE Agenda of our principal Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We were elated to see his colleagues in the State Assembly reiterating their support for the Sheriff Delta project through a solidarity visit last week,” Loyibo said.

He said Oborevwori’s aspiration is a Pan-Delta movement and urged party delegates across the three senatorial districts to cast their votes for the Speaker at the party’s governorship primary election slated for May 25.

Loyibo further said that Oborevwori would make a good Govenor if given the opportunity as he had shown great leadership prowess in the last 5 years as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The group also thanked the party leadership in the state for cautioning aspirants and their supporters to desist from campaign of calumny against fellow contestants.

He urged Local Government Area Coordinators and Ward Coordinators to intensify efforts at interfacing with delegates across the Senatorial district.

“It is a few days to our party primaries and a lot of our people are contesting and it is important that we support one another because once you get the bottom wrong it will be difficult going forward.

“It is our belief that all members of this movement contesting for one position or the other should be returned because we believe that they have the capacity to deliver on any assigned task.

Among those present at the meeting were; Member representing Warri Federal Constituency Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, Hon. Asupa Forteta, Hon. Austine Uroye, Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe, Chief Dr. Joseph Otumara, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Hon Micheal Diden and Chief Boro Opudu.

Others include Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs Flora Alatan, Chief Solomon Areyinka, P.Y. Biakpara, Dr Roland Oritsejafor, Chief Joe Arausi, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, Council Chairmen, Goodknows Angele, Burutu; Michael Tidi, Warri South; Duke Tuoyo Warri South West; Smart Asekutu; Chief Mike Edegware, Chief Kome Okpobor, Hon. Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, Chief Femi Okumagba, Chief Vincent Ukuedolor, Chief Lawrence Eduvie, Engr Efe Aluta, Barr. Isah Clark, Mrs Pally Eghove, Dr Godwin Adolor, Hon. Hope George, Mr Nelson Egware, Chief Mrs Christiana Abeki, Chief Godspower Asiuwhu, Alaowei Promise Lawuru, Youth Rep, Chief Lucky Tiemo among others.