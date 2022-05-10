By Chancel Sunday

The Ebenana-owei of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM (Dr) Owoupele Danladi Foubiri, Ph.D (Urology), Angulu I, has called on political leaders of Bomadi and Patani Local Government Areas to work as one to influence infrastructural development to the area.

The monarch made the called, yesterday, when the leader of Bomadi Legislative Assembly, Hon. Nicholas Okpai, the Amanana-owei of Kpakiama urban community, Chief Amos Waterway with their entourage visited him in his palace at Adobu, the kingdom’s seat of power.

Hon. Okpai, whose visit necessitated the arrival of his Patani counterpart, Hon. Henry Sualla, to the palace, however said homage was an obligation that must be done to traditional rulers.

“We deemed it necessary to pay homage to our new king. I was hinted by Chief Waterway on the need to visit the new king and I knew it’s an obligation to pay homage to traditional rulers, I had to facilitate this move because your ascension to the Tarakiri throne in Delta State is a plus for Ijaw nation.

“I want to use this occasion to call on all Ijaw political leaders to give maximum respect and support to our traditional institution, I urge our leaders to come and honour our new king and we’ll avail ourselves whenever you call on us”, he said.

HRM Foubiri, popularly called the millennium king, in his response said: “Bomadi and Patani are one, we were all in Bomadi council area before the creation of local governments divided us, but we are still one and I urge Bomadi/Patani political leaders to work together as one.

“I’m not happy seeing most young, vibrant councillors going back the farm or floating atfer their tenures, but I pray for you that are here, after your tenures you will continue to go higher and higher in Jesus Name!

“The 2023 elections are here, and I know politicians belong to various groups, but I will advise that there shouldn’t be sentiment, look at the aspirants critically and vote for the best, vote for the aspirants that will benefit our area because we’re lacking infrastructural development in this area”.