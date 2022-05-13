.

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-AHEAD of the May 23rd primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State House of Assembly members, Thursday, reassured the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of their total support for his gubernatorial ambition.

Members of the State House of Assembly who paid a solidarity visit to the Speaker in his Osubi residence, Okpe Local Government Area of the State, reiterated that they are committed to the realization of the governorship ambition of the Speaker.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor who spoke on behalf of the members, said; “we have said it repeatedly to you that we are behind you in your aspiration to be the next governor of Delta State and we have come today to tell you once again, that we are in total support of your journey to Government House, Asaba.

“We have come today to reassure you that we are with you all the way. Your Governorship ambition is a divine project, it is the project of your colleagues in the House and since it is a divine project, God will sustain this project. We are in this project with our constituents.

“We are fully prepared for the May 23rd, 2022 PDP primaries in the State in all our Constituencies. The Delta State House of Assembly is intact, it is one big family and we are dedicated to your dream of becoming the next Governor of Delta State”.

Responding, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, thanked the members for their support and solidariry, saying he was elated with the visit of his colleagues.

Oborevwori said: “I am highly impressed with this visit and I cannot thank you enough my dependable and reliable colleagues. My strength today is in the Delta State House of Assembly, because of your uncommon love for me.

“You have taken my Governorship ambition as a priority. God gives power and I know that God will give us victory at the end of the day”.

In their brief remarks, the member representing Ika North East Constituency, Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri and the member representing Aniocha North Constituency, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, prayed for total victory for the Speaker in the forthcoming PDP primaries as well as the 2023 Delta State Governorship election.