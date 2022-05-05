By David Royal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday warned political parties that deadline for the conduct of 2023 general elections primaries remains “firm and fixed” for Friday, June 3.

INEC in a statement issued warned that all political parties have one month from today to conclude their primaries.

The chairman of information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye said nominations for presidential and national assembly elections should be submitted between June 10 and 17 while those of governorship and state houses of assembly should be between July 1 and 15.

“It will be recalled that on 26th February 2022, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election. It provides for parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from 4th April to 3rd June 2022,” the statement reads.

“In compliance with section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as specified in the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the Commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 General Election, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries. The deadline remains Friday 3rd June 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed.

“Nominations for Presidential and National Assembly elections shall be submitted through the INEC web portal from 10th to 17th June 2022 while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations shall be submitted between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are further reminded that they must submit to the Commission the list of candidates who must have emerged from valid primaries.”

The commission said it will continue to work with political parties to ensure adherence to the timelines for all the 2023 general election activities.

