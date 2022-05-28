.

*Scores 71 votes out of 82 to beat 7 other aspirants

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 general election, the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Representatives primary for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.

In the contest that saw seven other aspirants vying for the federal legislative seat, Ugochinyere scored 71 out of 82 votes. To this end,he was declared winner of the party’s primary election by the chairman of the PDP electoral panel.

Reacting to the outcome of the primary that saw him flooring seven other challengers with 91.5 percent margin, Ugochinyere boasted that he would “eat APC opponent like crackers biscuits.”

He applauded delegates who reposing confidence in him through their votes, promising to him the constituency the best representation in the National Assembly when elected in the general election.

While extending his hand of fellowship to his challengers,the aspirant said Ideato was ready to return to PDP.

Ikenga declared that as the candidate of the party, he would stop at nothing to return the federal constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party after over 10 years’ inability to win.

He told his opponents to rally round him and the party as açcording to him,the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him.

He enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the constituency to the party.