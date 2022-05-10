Warns INEC staff not to throw Nigerians to ‘hawks’

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of 2023 general elections, a Civil Society Organisation, the Adopt A Goal Initiative, AGGI, yesterday, called on host communities to protect personnel, offices and materials belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against attacks.

Speaking on why INEC needs such protection before, during and after elections, the Executive Director, AGGI, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said it is the collective responsibility of the people and government, as INEC prepares for off-cycle elections and the 2023 general elections.

Atoye further stated that the people who are also stakeholders in the electoral process living in host communities should join hands with government to safeguard INEC’s staff and valuables used for conducting elections nationwide, because taxpayers’ money are used for the Commission’s activities.

He also lauded the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, for restoring the confidence of Nigerians and stakeholders in the electoral process.

He condemned recent attacks on INEC personnel and properties in some parts of the country, describing them as inhuman and unacceptable.

He said: “INEC staff who are working round the clock to register us and give us our PVC must never be allowed to live in fear of criminals and threats.

“Every community has a responsibility to protect and secure election workers, especially members of the National Youth Service Commission (NYSC) who are regularly deployed to assist the commission.

“Our communities must complement the efforts of security agencies in providing adequate protection and support for INEC’s staff and properties.

“The politicians and their foot soldiers must refrain from conducts and reckless rhetoric that could jeopardise the security and comfort of the regular and ad hoc staff of INEC.

“They deserve our support and protection before, during and after every election.”

However, he (Atoyr), tasked staff of the Commission to live up to expectation and maintain high sense of integrity by shunning temptation of bribery and malpractice to corrupt the entire electoral process in favour of terrible politicians, thereby throwing Nigerians to the hawks.

“The politician in party A who is tempting you today to compromise the rules may move to party B tomorrow and expose you as a threat; the only safe path is maintaining a high level of integrity and impartiality.

“We commend Mr Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, for demonstrating transparency, courage and insisting that the elections timetable will not be altered and shifted.

“His commitment to pursuing a credible process with vigour deserves our support and applause”, he added.

