As day for primary elections draw near for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Coalition of Sokoto State APC supporters, Wednesday, resolved to throw weight behind direct primaries in the State and warned against any form of imposition.

Their position was made known at a press conference held in Abuja, where the Chairman of the Coalition, Isah Jabbi, read in an address, pointing alleged moves by some members of the party to go for indirect primaries based on ulterior motives.

According to Jabbi, their clandestine moves is to hoodwink the National leadership of the party into approving the indirect mode of primaries in order to perfect their ulterior plans against the party.

He said: “It is on this note that we wish to call on Mr President aad especially His Excellency Alh. Abdullahi Adamu our very experienced and highly conscious National Chairman to be on the watch against some party stakeholders who are bent on tilting them to accept their selfish proposal for the conduct of indirect primaries in Sokoto state against the wishes and desires of the majority (six out of seven) Gubernatorial Aspirants and the majority of party delegates and supporters.

“Their ultimate aim is to snatch away the party and hold it to the jugular ultimately imposing an unpopular candidate on the party supporters which has the potential of leading to voter apathy within the party loyalists or outright voting against the party’s candidate God forbid.

“Keen followers of the unfolding political scenario are by now aware that six out of the leading APC gubernatorial aspirants seeking the flag of our party have unanimously agreed and chosen the direct mode of primaries. This we are all witness to have been communicated to the National Executive council of the APC through the National Chairman His Excellency Alh. Abdullahi Adamu via a publicly available letter dated 17th May, 2022.

“One would have thought that based on common sense, where the majority in a game of numbers that politics is have had their say, the wisest thing is to tow their way if the public interest is the concern but not for some people whose stock in trade remains domination of the majority stakeholders, subversion of the will of the teeming party faithful and facilitation of colossal loss in elections where there will is tested.”

In conclusion added that, “We wish to re-echo the pleas of the greater percentage of APC supporters in Sokoto state that the direct mode of primaries should be adopted in order to ensure that the most popular candidate with the widest network within and outside our party is returned as the candidate.”

