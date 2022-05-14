.

…say he is best to govern Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

COUNTDOWN to the May 23rd primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Civil Society leaders under the auspices of Civil Society Network for Citizens Engagement, Credible Elections and Good Governance, CSNCE2GG in Delta State, Friday, told Deltans to support the 2023 gubernatorial ambition of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Civil Society leaders who made the call at the Osubi when they paid an engagement visit to Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said if Deltans do not take the opportunity of electing the Speaker as the next governor of the state, they would have done great deservice to themselves.

Omrade Rex Anighoro while speaking, described Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the foremost Governorship aspirant in the State and defender of the people, saying he is the right man for the job.

Saying that “Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is Civil Society friendly aspirant, Anighoro who is a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa, said; “we do not have people like Sheriff Oborevwori all the time in a life time, people like him are rare, they come once in a life time, maybe once in thousands year. If Deltans do not take this opportunity just like Ronaldo and Messi coming in the likes of the football fans, we may have done great deservice to ourselves.

“We believe our time to change the narrative of Delta State has come and I personally believe you have the competency, the capabilities to turn Delta State around.

“I want to say that you are a child of destiny. As a first timer in the House of Assembly, God elevated you to become the Speaker and you were reelected as a Speaker in the Seventh Assembly and seeing the caliber of Honourable Members sitting with you here today, has motivated me to throw in my support and not just my support, but to mobilize civil societies and others to your course because governance is enjoyable when you have people you can assess easily .

“All we need to do is to lobby for the citizens and I am thanking your team for standing by you. I want to say Sir, we will support you because we believe in you. We want to plead that you allow the Civil Societies to play significant role in your campaign. I am imploring you to allow civil societies to have their inputs into it after you have emerged as the flagbearer of the PDP.

“We should be allowed to step into the campaign properly. I say thank you Honourable Speaker for listening to us and for giving us this opportunity to engage with you and I pray again to give us greater opportunity to be part of this process”.

On her part, Amb. Augusta Impact Keneboh of Afro Centre for Development, Peace and Justice said; “your manifesto says MORE which stands for Meaningful Development, Opportunity for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhancing Peace and Security. This can only be achievable when citizens engagement is given top priority, creating space for Civil Society contributions, independent monitoring and reporting of the implementation as you work towards becoming the next Governor of Delta State.”

Dr Martins Kedienhon of Safe Aid Foundation, who also spoke, said; “I have read through the manifesto and the contents are well driven and I believe it will bring lasting development to Delta State. I want to commend our Governor hopeful that those words in the manifesto are very good and of the standard of the civil societies worldwide”.

Responding, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said; “first I want to appreciate you for this visit today. It is a great show of love. I want to say that going through my manifesto, it is not about the beauty of the manifesto, but the content in the manifesto. The MORE agenda is all inclusive.

“I have said that I will listen MORE, do MORE and achieve MORE. It is not about me but to keep Delta State ahead of other states in all aspects of social and economic wellbeing. My mission is to operate an open and responsive government that meets the need and aspiration of our people through infrastructural development, growth in human capital and improve social harmony.

“I am a unifier, I am a Pan-Deltan. I have a relationship at the lower level and the higher level; I am in the middle mediating because I have lived with these people, I understand them because their pains are my pains.”