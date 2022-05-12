By Tunde Oso

Citing it as good for effective governance, the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has commended the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, who want to vie for elective offices in 2023 to resign their appointments on or before the 16th of May 2022.



Akpodoro made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, Thursday as he noted that the affected Ministers were already on redundancy and have spent out their usefulness to the current administration, adding that they were already liabilities to the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as he accused them of being the reason for ‘rapid’ decline in the prosperous activities of the Federal government.



Most of the cabinet members who are already turning in their resignation letters Akpodoro stated were huge burdens to the current administration ab initio, adding that the current developments in the country as it concerns the forthcoming party primaries and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC deadline has happened to led to “gross inefficiency” in government questioning, why the Ministers for lack of moral rectitude was allowed to last for that long only to be ignominiously asked to leave a cabinet where they had already outstayed their welcome.



According to the Akpodoro, the call by the President even though came late as expected by Nigerians, it was a good way to ease out non performing and manipulative forces in the corridors of power noting that such characters had earned the FG reputational injuries.



He called on the President to take advantage of the exit of some of the Ministers to swear-in members of the key parastatals like Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.



The Mayor further averred that only the inauguration of the Chief Bernard Okumagba-led board can attract commensurate human and material developments in the Delta region in a departure from the high-handedness in the management of the regional development agency.



Akpodoro urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to spontaneously investigate the Ministers, who exited the cabinet and parastatals under them to ensure accountability and probity, noting that most appointees of the current administration behaved in manners that cast aspersions and doubts over their moral probity.