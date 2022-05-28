By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Special Adviser Media and Publicity to governor Ben Ayade of Cross River , Mr Christian Ita has described reports in some sections of the media that principal participated in in the Northern Senatorial Primaries as a comedy skit scripted by mischief makers to discredit the governor.

In thesame vein the former Chief of Staff to the Governor , Hon. Martin Orim has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress APC Primary Election for the Senate seat of the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State which held recently at the Ogoja LGA secretariat venue.

The foremost aspirant was declared winner by the Secretary of the Electoral Panel of the party for the Senate primaries Bar. Sameona Jabo after fulfilling the requirements by winning highest number of valid votes in the primary election.

Hon. Martin Orim scored a total of 254 valid votes while his opponent Barr. Cecilia Adams scored 0 vote. 1 vote was declared invalid.

In a release made available to Vanguard , Saturday , Christian Ita stated that the purported video of a parallel Congress was not only misleading but an episode from the pit of hell.

His words :” The attention of the Cross River state government has been drawn to a video circulating in cyberspace purporting to be a parallel All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries for Northern Cross River where His Excellency, Professor Ben Ayade was listed as a participant.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby state clearly that Governor Ayade did not take part in any senatorial primaries.

His Excellency is a presidential aspirant who will be taking part in the APC presidential convention now slated for June 6.

“We make bold to say that the so-called parallel primary election as contained in the said video was at best a poorly scripted skit comedy shot by three persons sitting in a room.

“The sham video is indeed a joke taken too far. It was a vapid, infantile but failed attempt at manipulation as the clowns behind it tragically forgot to also manufacture ballot boxes, delegates, observers and APC panel members.

“It was a handiwork of political desperadoes who are out to embarrass the governor.We wish to assure teeming APC members and supporters,particularly in Northern Cross

River, that there was no parallel Senatorial primaries in the district.

“The only valid and recognised senatorial primaries that took place in Ogoja and which was won by the former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Martin Orim and which does not have Ayade on the ballot, was monitored by the INEC and representatives from APC’s National Secretariat. The purported video suggesting a parallel exercise should therefore be ignored,” he stated.

Meanwhile Cross River APC has petitions the police, demanding the immediate arrest of imposters( those behind parallel Congress & video) for forgery

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has petitioned the state police command, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind a fake primaries video.

The party in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Erasmus Ekpang, accused those behind the video of forgery.

“Forgery is a crime punishable under the laws of this country. The party wants the police to declare these people wanted, arrested and prosecuted for forging the letterhead of our dear party, which they used to put together that charade.

“Forgery is a serious offence and the party is determined to bring the characters behind the crime to book.

“Subsequently, the APC in Cross River state has petitioned the state police command and demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds,” Erasmus stated.