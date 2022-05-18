By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River Sen.( Prince) Bassey Otu has asserted that the current administration led by Prof. Ben Ayade has laid a solid economic foundation for the next administration to build on.

Sen. Otu also debunked reports that alleged that he was convicted for defrauding his former employee( Mercantile Bank) noting that he has never stood in court of law to defend his person or character at all for any reason whatsoever at any given time or period.

Sen. Bassey Otu who briefed newsmen shortly after arriving Calabar from Abuja for his screening as guber aspirant yesterday, said as far as governance was concerned , he was not an outsider as he understands and feels the pulse of the people and was ready to serve them with a view to bringing governance closer.

The Frontline gubernatorial aspirant of the APC also vowed revisit the issue of Bakassi ,green tree agreement and the lost 76 oil wells adding that it was never a closed matter as far as Cross River state was concerned.

His words :”We have come to that period or that time which power has to transit to the next government. But why in Cross River is a very happy one is that a firm foundation for proper economic development has been laid by our present governor, Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade, and as such our transition is going to be quite easy, the take off is going to be quite easy.

“In less than no time we will see the fruit of investment of this past 7 years of governance. I’m not a new person to government. I’ve put myself forward, though I know that it’s common knowledge already, that I’m ready to serve Cross River State as the governor come 2023.

“I know already that we are suffering under heavy burden of debt. I know already that most of our assets have been taken away, even in the first negotiation we were not given what was our share in terms of oil sharing.

“The 76 oil wells that were given to us have also been taken away. To worsen the situation, we lost Bakassi. I’m aware of the pains that this has inflicted to both our people and the economy.

“Today our state would have been death and gone if not for the ingenuity, the intellectual propensity, the capacity of our digital governor, Prof. Ben Ayade. But we are ready to build on that. We are not going to give up on the struggle to make sure that we get back what is ours.

“Up till date the issue of Bakassi has not been settled and the amount of money that France and other nations are making from our Bakassi is something that we cannot continue to fold our arms and watch. I believe that we’ll revisit the Green Tree Agreement and we’ll follow up that case. I also believe that even in the oil well issue we will need a second hearing.

“Our mission is to make sure that we harness all what is in Cross River State in terms of human resources, in terms of material resources, and I will put in place a government that is going to be very productive and transparently distributive. In less than no time, most of the ills that we face today are going to be things of the past,” he said.

Speaking further the Former Senator who represented the Southern Senatorial District said he personally wouldn’t want anyone in Cross River to go to bed hungry adding that his administration would build strong citizens.

“personally don’t want anybody in Cross River State to go asleep hungry. We want to build strong citizens that can compete and contest anywhere.

“Before now, Cross River State was the first in everything, but today it’s been a different story. We want to recapture that moment. I know that it will not be possible with me alone, but with all of you putting hands together we are definitely going to capture the essence.

“There have been issues about zoning. I believe that there will be no peace without equity. The most important thing is for us to be able to love one another. Power belongs to God. We don’t need to fight,” Sen. Otu said.