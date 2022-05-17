By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has pledged to restructure Nigeria and ensure that no section of the country would be marginalized, if elected President in 2023.



The former vice president who made the pledge during his consultation visit to Abia PDP delegates in Umuahia, Abia State, explained that Nigeria is due for restructuring and assured that he would begin the process of restructuring as soon as he is elected President.



He told the delegates that his administration would focus on sustaining the unity of Nigeria, security, economy and education.



He said: “I will pursue the agenda of the unity of Nigeria,security,economy and education because the South East and other groups in the country have desired for a balanced polity where no section or region would be marginalized.”



He described the All Progressives Congress ,APC-led federal government as a disaster and charged the PDP to unite and ensure that it wins back the Presidency in 2023.



Earlier the Director General, Atiku Campaign Organization, Raymond Dokpesi, tasked Abia delegates to support the former Vice President to fly the party’s flag in the election to enable him address the marginalisation which some groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra,POB, are lamenting about.

The state Chairman of PDP, Asiforo Okere, assured that Abia delegates would cast their votes for Atiku as they did during the party’s convention in Port Harcourt in 2018.



Speaking on behalf of the delegates, Ama Abraham; former deputy governor, Acho Nwakanma and pioneer state chairman, Tony Ukasoanya, tasked Atiku to deepen his consultations with Igbo leaders and other PDP aspirants from the South East.



The former vice president had earlier, paid a courtesy call on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at Government House, Umuahia, where he informed the Governor that he is on nationwide consultation to seek the support of the delegates on his decision to contest the 2023 presidential election.



Welcoming him at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu described Atiku Abubakar as a credible aspirant and noted how he voted for him at the 2019 PDP convention in Port Harcourt.