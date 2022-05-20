By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to end insecurity and secure the nation from terrorists, kidnappers and bandits.

According to him, without security, no development could take place for the six geopolitical zones to harness both capital and human resources.

Abubakar, the presidential aspirant on platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections made the pledges, yesterday in Maiduguri, while addressing party delegates from Borno and Yobe states at the Forshams Hall.

He lamented insecurity in the various parts of the country, including the secession of members of the Indigenous People of Biafara in the Southeast.

His words: “The ruling All Progressive Party (APC) has woefully failed to protect people’s lives and property since the assumption of power in May, 2015.

“Since then, tens of thousands of people were either kidnapped or killed by terrorists, kidnappers and bandits operating in the forests of three geopolitical zones.

He noted that leadership is all about wealth of experiences, integrity, commitments with patriotism to overcome the security, economic and power supply challenges that have lingered for over a decade.

He, therefore, pledged that if the delegates elected him to clinch the PDP presidential ticket at the primaries, peace will be restored after he wins the 2023 elections.