Asaba—Delta Media Group, a Coalition for Media Politics and Governance, CMPG, has described the victory of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential primary, as the beginning of a new progressive era for the giant of Africa.

The group made the assertion in a goodwill message to the Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku, and urged the incoming president, national party chairman and leaders to do well by pairing the platinum governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate.

CMPG’s congratulatory message signed by the Convener/Chairman, Olorogun Fredre Oghenesivbe, Deputy Chairman (Delta North), Emmanuel Momah and Deputy Chairman (Delta South), Toju Ekengbuda, said the combination of Atiku and Okowa, will end APC’s temporary stronghold in Aso Rock, and restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

The group noted that the huge task of rebuilding and rebranding the nation’s image, restructuring of the country, unification of the people and stakeholders across board, remodeling of the nation’s economy and huge infrastructure development, solving the worsening problems of insecurity, creating job and wealth for the nation and Nigerians, et al, will require an Atiku-Okowa capacity, creativity, intellectual ingenuity and wealth of experience as super technocrats to provide pragmatic and visionary leadership.

“CMPG congratulates the nation’s incoming president, Atiku Abubakar over his victory as PDP presidential candidate for 2023 elections.

“His patriotic and detribalised nature will no doubt reunite Nigeria, and take our country from the era of mediocrity, executive rascality and impunity, mismanagement of the nation’s resources and bad governance, to the path of economic boom, prosperity, peace and a secured nation.

“CMPG urges our dear presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and our party leaders to consider and pair the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as presidential running mate.”