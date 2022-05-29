Jim Nwobodo

…says PDP’s candidate’s victory is for all Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Elder Statesman and former governor of old Anambra State in the second republic, Senator Jim Nwobodo has declared that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar has the ability and tenacity to restore the unity, security and economy of Nigeria if elected President.

It will be recalled that Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria cliched the presidential ticket of the party in its primary election that held in Abuja on Saturday.

In his congratulatory message to Atiku, the national chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu and the stakeholders in the party on the successful conduct of the election and the emergence of Atiku, couched in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday, Nwobodo said that the PDP’s victory was for all Nigerians.

Encouraging the candidate to follow through with his acceptance speech, Nwobodo who also served as Senator between 1999 and 2003 enjoined Atiku to reunite all aggrieved members of the PDP who left the party into their fold just as he asked other contestants of the presidential ticket to rally round the former Vice president for victory at the polls.

Titled “Jim Nwobodo Congratulates Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar”, the message read “I congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, Waziri Adamawa, on his resounding victory as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at yesterday’s primaries. Congratulations to our national chairman, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, for his leadership in achieving a successful, transparent and peaceful primaries election. I also congratulate the Convention Committee Chairman, Senator David Mark and my Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his deputy.

“I congratulate all the other aspirants who contested with Atiku for their spirit of sportmanship and appeal to them to rally round the flag bearer, as this success is success for all of them.

“Atiku’s victory is victory for PDP and victory for Nigeria in general. Atiku has the ability, the temperament and the tenacity to restore the unity, security and economy of Nigeria without which a country does not exist.

“I encourage him to follow through with his acceptance speech, to reach out to all the aggrieved members of our party who left the party and bring them back to the PDP family”.