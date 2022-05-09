By Omeiza Ajayi

Some political associates of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, have picked the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for him, saying Nigeria needs a “Nigerian president” and not one given to ethnic proclivities.

They said they have Dr Lawan’s backing to pick the forms on his behalf.

“We are not here on our own, we have his backing. Even though friends and brothers contributed to purchase this form for him but he has given us the go ahead”, said leader of the group, Chief Sam Nkire.

He also accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP of driving the APC into abandoning zoning of its presidential ticket.

According to him, if the PDP cedes its presidential ticket to the North, it would amount to political suicide for the APC to act in the contrary.

He said; “We are here you can see beside and behind me Senators and senior members businessmen and politicians who are members of the All Progressives Congress and some other Nigerians who want a new president.

“We want the current Senate President to be the president of Nigeria for many reasons. National stability one, and a president that we are bringing for the Nigerian people is a Nigerian president, not an Igbo president, not a Fulani president, not a Yoruba president, but a Nigerian president who we have watched and see that there would be no other candidate that will be so level-headed and someone who has the feeling of the poor Nigerians”.

On the issue of zoning, Chief Nkire said; “Let me tell you, every politician is in politics to win. It is PDP that is driving us to do this. We have said so, but we don’t want PDP to take the government from us. If you give the position to a southerner and PDP gives to a northerner, APC will go into the wilderness and we are not ready to go into the wilderness”.

Bakare unveils 4-point agenda

Meanwhile, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare has expressed commitment to the realization of a new Nigeria in his life time, promising to be the bridge between the past, present and the future.

“I will be a conciliatory bridge between what was, what is and what should be”, he stated.

Bakare stated this on Monday in Abuja at the declaration of his intent to run for presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

He unveiled a four-point agenda which he said are peace, progress, prosperity and possibility.

Bakare recalled that as running mate to Gen. Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election, they jointly designed a framework to get Nigeria working and that the framework was adopted as the manifesto of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC and also formed the bedrock of the APC manifesto.