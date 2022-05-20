…SAYS PDP has failed the riverine people

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Amb. (Dr) Ebitonmo Anthony Alapala, a young philanthropist and All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful aspiring for the seat of Burutu Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2023. In this interview, he bared his mind on why he wants to represent his people at the State Assembly. Excerpts:

*Tell us, who is Amb. (Dr) Ebitonmo Anthony Alapala?

Amb Dr. Ebitonmo Anthony Alapala is an house hold name in Burutu politics, which also transcends the entire Niger Delta Region. I hail from Gbekebor town, Ogbolubiri Ward 9, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State. I’m an aspirant under the platform of the APC contesting for Delta State House of Assembly in Burutu Constituency 1.

*You’re contesting for the seat of Burutu Constituency 1 in Delta State House of Assembly in 2023, what propelled your decision to delve into this race, why do you want to go to the State Assembly?

The Reasons which informed my decision are abound but I just want to mention a few. I’m indeed pained to the bottom of my heart that our people are not effectively represented in the Delta State House of Assembly by the representatives mandated to represent us in the Assembly. The constituents are not feeling the impact of governance, not enjoying the dividends of democracy, not having the sense of belonging from the government as an oil producing local government area as a result of passive representations over the years in the State Assembly. The interest of Constituents are not protected but personal interests are well protected, hence, I want to personally present our numerous challenges and the underdevelopment we are faced with to the State Assembly and work with government to proffer solutions to it with articulation of good ideas on the floor of the House.

*There are other aspirants contesting for the same Assembly ticket in your party in the constituency, do you think you possess or have the political profile and wherewithal to clinch the ticket at the party primaries?

I have the firm conviction that I have all it takes to win the party primary election by virtue of my political antecedents, my internal active political participation in party affairs, my good rapport with the delegates, how I have worked for people within the party, my good deeds for people and my engagements with delegates. So, by God’s grace the delegates will vote for me.

*PDP is the ruling party in Delta State with the opposition APC having minimal chances of winning political offices, especially in the riverine LGAs. Do you think the APC can make any difference in 2023?

APC will definitely make an outstanding difference this time around because PDP has failed the people for a very long time. The people are clearly tired of PDP in our riverine areas because of the underdevelopment and the hardship the people are suffering, borne out of poor representation by our House of Assembly members. Twenty-four years of PDP rule in the Burutu Local Government Area and in the state, there’s nothing to show for it. More so, the awareness of the damages caused by the PDP leadership in Burutu Local Government Area is growing day by day, coupled with the credibility of the likely candidates from the APC arising from the yearning for new crops of politicians by the constituents to take over from PDP to make a difference in the areas of human capital and infrastructural developments.

*Have you done anything positively to influence lives in your immediate environment?

From my own personal hard-earned money accrued from my personal businesses, so many of my workers have built houses for themselves, I bought lands for workers, I bought speed boats and local engine boats for workers, set up businesses for people, paid school fees and scholarship for pupils and students to university levels within and outside the country, footing of hospital bills, house rents among others irrespective of relationship or where you come from. By the special grace of God, I love generosity, being kind and friendly with people, I socializing with with people of different background irrespective of where you come from. By the special grace of God, I’m exceptionally gifted with a philanthropic lifestyle and which is a part of me and I will do greater proportion for my people when elected to the State Assembly.

*What are your agenda for the people of Burutu Constituency 1 as an aspirant?

My agenda is simply, to present bills that will be beneficial to my constituents, to lobby and influence my colleagues and the executive arm to bring in development to my constituency, mostly on the areas of education, security, road network and creation of job opportunities. The protection of the interest of my constituents cannot in any way be compromised. I will also make sure my constituency projects are well funded and done according to specifications by privileged contractors that will execute such projects.

*What will be your priority if eventually elected to represent the people of Burutu Constituency 1 in the State Assembly?

My priority will be the education of youths and job creation. I will work to ensure I invest heavily on education, I will always liaise with the ministry of education in the state to ensure there’s fairness and equity in the quota sharing formula as regards education slots in the state. There will be no admission problems for everyone intending to go to higher institution in the state-own schools, likewise in the area of job slots. I will also work out modalities to create job opportunities because this will in turn checkmate or reduce security challenges in the constituency and the local government area in general.

*Your words to the delegates

I am earnestly appealing to them to vote for me because I am the only one amongst all the aspirants that have the requisite psychological capability, the spread, the drive, experience and all what it takes to politick and win PDP in the general elections, which is made possible because of my integrity, popularity and consistent yearning for a good leadership in the constituency. More so, a vote for Alapala is a vote for education, human capital and infrastructural development.

*Word of assurance to your constituents.

It is no doubts that the forthrightness of me cannot be overemphasized, I am a man of impeccable integrity, a man characterized by candour, transparency and directness.

Consequently, all constituents should take it into cognizance of the fact that I’m a fighter who always fight to the end and I always champion a cause to a logical conclusion. I will never relent in my political pursuit, I will never compromise or trade with my political career by succumbing and accepting financial inducements from opponents, which everybody knows such a game by the PDP will never come nigh Alapala’s dwelling place. I urge you all to be confident in me and send me to the State House because I’ve availed myself to serve you with all faithfulness as I have been doing on my own individual capacity to several sons and daughters in the Niger Delta.

*Additional comments, if any.

If given the mandate to become the flag bearer of the APC, victory is very sure for the general elections. I enjoin all delegates to vote for me and they will never regret sending me.