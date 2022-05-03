Senator Ali Ndume

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

AHEAD of the Presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the emergence of a flag-bearer, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South has said that it will be unfair, injustice, a betrayal of trust and a gentleman agreement if the APC zones the Presidency to the North.

According to Ndume, for fairness, justice and equity, the ruling APC should zone the 2023 Presidency to the South.

Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army while reacting to APC jettisoning of zoning, said, “That will be unfair, injustice and almost a betrayal of trust and a gentleman man agreement.

“We had an agreement, though not written in 2015 that the North should produce the President. That was why all the presidential aspirants were from the North: Atiku, Nda Isaiah, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Muhammadu Buhari,all contested.

“Only Rochas Okorocha just participated because he already had the governorship ticket in his pocket. He just participated for the sake of it because Buhari even won in Imo State.

” That was why no aspirants contested from South West, South South and South East. I believe in justice; I am not against anybody from the North contesting, it is their constitutional right.”