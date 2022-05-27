Cautions delegates on voting credible standard bearers

By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

A group, The National Coalition-Buhari Support Organisation, TNC BSO, on Friday, charged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in conducting acceptable, credible presidential primaries ahead of its presidential primary election.

The National Chairman, TNC BSO, Rev Peter Oganto, who made this call in a statement, in Abuja, cautioned APC delegates to vote for a candidate that would credibly champion the cause of the nation.

Oganto noted that the convention would be a defining moment for the party as Nigerians are looking forward to whom the party would present as a flag bearer.

Read Also:

Govs tighten grip on delegates, ahead of APC, PDP presidential primaries

He expressed optimism that the convention would be a peaceful exercise and one that would keep the party united.

He said: “Our hopes are hinged on the fact that our party is today being led by men of timber and calibre, whose pedigree and records of accomplishments have been well acclaimed.

“Our message at this critical time of decision for the party is to call for solidarity with the leadership of the APC as a major precondition for a successful convention.

“The delegates have a duty to elect a credible, reliable and tested candidate who can be trusted with the leadership of our dear country in these critical times.

“In the process of exercising their franchise, delegates must remember that the decision they make will define the future and the electoral fortunes of our party. They must therefore search their consciences and put the interest of the party and the nation at heart.

“What we expect from the convention is a very peaceful exercise and a more United party.

“TNC-BSO’s appeal to the party leadership is to conduct a very credible exercise that will not only be transparent but, truly representative of the wishes of the majority of our party members.

“The new party leadership shall be facing a great litmus test with this exercise as their capacity to deliver a convention that will earn the confidence and trust of the majority of our party members will be put to the test.

“As a support group, our stake is to assist the party in retaining power at the centre and winning the forthcoming elections across the country.

“TNC-BSO looks forward to a convention that will produce the right candidate for the office of the next president of Nigeria, a just leader with a big heart that would be accepted by Nigerians to improve on the record of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“TNC-BSO is ready to deploy our teeming membership of over four (4m)million, young men and women with three hundred registered support groups spread all over the country.It will be recalled that these same support groups operated under the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) mobilize Nigerians to vote President Muhammad Buhari into power in 2015 and 2019.

“TNC-BSO is set to embark on the same strategy and experience to bring about another victory for our great party APC in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We call on all our aspirants to demonstrate the spirit of good sportsmanship by embracing whoever emerges as the winner and to be united behind him in the collective interest of everyone.”

The APC has fixed Sunday to Monday, May 29 and 30, 2022 for the special convention for primary election to nominate a presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Vanguard News Nigeria