Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is adopting a last ditch effort to use prominent APC leaders in the South-West to persuaded other candidates to step down for him.

Tinubu reportedly arranged a meeting schedule to hold today to “unite Yorubas” ahead of the forthcoming APC primary using some well-known elders in the South-West.

A source close to his Bourdillon residence said the politician concluded the plan to use the South-West leaders’ support in what appears to be a last-dish gamble in his bid for the presidency. The said plan includes using these elder statesmen to cajole Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to step down for Asiwaju.

A close source to the National Assembly said the “Unity meeting” was all Asiwaju’s idea and according to him, “It is unclear whether the Vice President has agreed to attend.”

The source was not clear on whether Osinbajo will show up for the meeting or not. The source also could not confirm the attendance of Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

There are, however, indications that Babajide Sanwo Olu (Lagos State Governor), Gbenga Oyetola (Osun State Governor), Bisi Akande (former APC National Chairman), Dimeji Bankole (former Speaker of House of Representatives), and a few others have confirmed to be at the venue by 6pm today.

Kayode Fayemi (Governor of Ekiti state), Ibikunle Amosun (former Governor of Ogun State), Akinwunmi Ambode (former Governor of Lagos State), General Alani Akinrinade, Olusegun Osoba (former Governor of Osun State), Dapo Abiodun (Governor of Ogun State), Rotimi Akeredolu (Governor of Ondo State), and Yemi Osinbajo (Vice President), are all expected to attend the meeting.

“The timing of the meeting – just a few weeks to the APC primary, is suspicious. Why didn’t these so-called Yoruba elder statesmen call a meeting before now to unite the Yorubas,” the source wondered.

Now another source close to Osun State Government said the meeting borders on rallying round another candidate other than Osinbajo.

The source notes that Tinubu gradually accepts he cannot win the primaries as super delegates have held a meeting and concluded that Tinubu cannot win the presidential seat for APC in 2023.