Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following its inability to get the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to adjust the 2023 general election timetable, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reviewed its own primary election timetable.

The decision was taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party.

Confirming the development, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Felix Morka said the earlier three-day presidential convention would now hold for two days from Sunday 29th to Monday, 30th May.

The party however shifted forward, its Governorship and House of Representatives primary election. The exercise will now hold on Thursday, 26th May.

Also, the Senate and House of Assembly primary elections hold on Friday, 27th May.

Morka said; “The National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC on Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022, approved an adjusted Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential Primaries and Appeals”.

Governorship and House of Representatives election appeals would hold on Friday, 27th May while those of the Senate and House of Assembly would hold the next day, Saturday, 28th May.

“Special Convention for Presidential Primaries holds from Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022”, he added.

Vanguard gathered that the decision to adjust the timetable was necessitated by the need to ensure the swift resolutions of all issues before the June 3 deadline set by INEC for the conduct of all political party primaries.