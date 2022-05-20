By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Thirty eight aspirants are facing screening for the 2023 House of Assembly election in Anambra State in Awka. Successful ones would face the party’s primaries to be held later in the month.

Chairman of the screening committee, Mr. Dalhatu Baba-Adama, who spoke before the commencement of the exercise, assured that the screening would be transparent.

“We want to assure the aspirants and stakeholders that the exercise will be transparent and peaceful because all the people for the screening are mature politicians capable of winning elections”, Baba-Adama said.

According to him, the screening was in line with the APC guidelines for aspirants contesting on the platform of the party.

The state chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike also assured the aspirants of free and fair process.

Ejidike said: ”We believe that this is not going to be a difficult assignment for all of you and we pray you will do justice to all the aspirants so that by 2023, we will have very good, credible candidates who are going to contest on the platform of our great party and occupy the Anambra State House of Assembly”.

He expressed optimism that Anambra electorate would vote massively for APC for all the elective offices during the election proper to enable the state enjoy more dividends of democracy from the ruling APC government at the federal level.