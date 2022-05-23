.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A frontline aspirant for Southern Borno senatorial district on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Idris Durkwa yesterday (Sunday) escaped death when some unknown gunmen ambushed his convoy with his teeming supporters and opened fire along the Maiduguri -Damaturu road, leading to the death of two policemen with several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Sources said, the gunmen suspected that the senatorial aspirant was in the convoy which was heading from Damaturu to Maiduguri in the morning, fortunately not, as he was said to be in Maiduguri to receive his supporters at the time of the incident.

It was also gathered that the vehicle which he (Durkwa) usually rides was shattered with more than 12 bullets.

Reliable Sources indicated that this attack is lending credence to the belief that some desperate individuals feel threatened by his aspiration for the senate seat.

When contacted on phone, a close associate to Dukrwa who did not want his name mentioned in the print confirmed the incident and said, “The life of our APC senatorial aspirant, Alhaji Idris Durkwa is being threatened by his enemies over his decision to vie for the post of a senator to represent his people of southern Borno.

“Yesterday (Sunday) at about 10 am, a convoy of Durkwa conveying his supporters was attacked between Jakana and Mainok villages along Maiduguri -Damaturu Highway, in which, two policemen attached to the convoy were killed while several others sustained various degrees of injuries who are currently receiving treatment in Maiduguri.

” I am saddened that the attack should happen on his convoy, knowing fully well that the road has been relatively safe for a long time. And I wonder why it should happen now when even the military has declared publicly that the road is safe.

“I, therefore, condole the families of the deceased policemen and wish the injured speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, tension has been heightened among the political camps of the various contestants, as everybody is revisiting plans for their movement.

