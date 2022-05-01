.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has expressed fears that the involvement of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu in the affairs of the party leading to the primary may result in its exclusion from participating in the 2023 general election.

The Coalition which alleged that Anyanwu was expelled from the party before his emergence as national secretary of the main opposition party, called on the PDP to immediately

reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.

“PDP candidates might be excluded from 2023 general elections if the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu is not removed from office over his subsisting expulsion from the party, before his emergence,” the coalition’s spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said in a statement Sunday night.

Açcording to him, party leaders are expressing fear that “any INEC nomination form bearing the signature of the Secretary whose expulsion has not been lifted, may void such forms and give opponents legal ground to exclude the PDP from the 2023 ballots. “

CUPP alleged results of the party’s ad-hoc delegates in Imo State especially in Ideato North and South local government areas were either stolen or hijacked, describing the act as not only shameful but also reprehensible.

The act, he said, “demands disciplinary action from the party.”

To this end, the Coalition of opposition political parties “calls on the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to take interest in Imo PDP matters so that Sen. Anyanwu does not destroy the Party in the state.”

He said, “Imo party leaders reach a consensus that only statutory delegates should be used for primary elections in view of the compromise of the Imo Adhoc delegates congress.”

“The PDP NEC should immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party,” he reiterated.