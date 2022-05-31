.

—- Contest, beginning for me, worth the struggle

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has congratulated the winner of the party’s presidential election, Alhaji’ Atiku Abubakar and assured him and the party of his continued support and collaboration to actualize his five points agenda for Nigerians.

Dr Anakwenzein a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Akure said that the five point agenda include “Unity of Nigeria, Security, Economy, Education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.

The statement reads ” l cease this opportunity to congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the winner of the 2022 presidential primaries.

“Please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the enormous responsibilities of reassuring Nigerians on the need to keep faith with our great party and the Nigerian challenges that comes with it.

“As you embark upon the second phase of this campaign, I wish to assure you and the party of the continued support and collaboration of the Anakwenze Campaign Organization to actualize your five points agenda for Nigerians namely:

Unity of Nigeria, Security, Economy, Education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.

“I look forward to working with you not only to convince and persuade Nigerians to vote for you and the party in the general election but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace, unity, security and the massive improvement of Nigerian’s economy for all peoples across the country and in diaspora.

“While we work and look forward for a peaceful poll that will elect you as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

Speaking on his participation in the primary election, , Anakwenze said ” After several presentations by ethnic nationalities namely Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta, the MiddleBelt Forum, Yoruba Council of Elders, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo etc I was persuaded to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party whose constitution Favors the Southeast as it were.

“This wasn’t the first time it has come up. The Diaspora groups which I have led for over theee decades feel also it’s about time the Nigeria Political Leadership experience a positive change with Nigerians In Diaspora taking the lead.

“After due and wide consultations with my immediate family, friends and elders, I ventured into the world of politics for the first time.

“Well, competition is no strange to me, but I was comfortable with this new vision because it was in tandem with my ideal which is service to humanity.

” I quickly put out a team of professionals from across most ethnic groupings in Nigeria across the Six Geopolitical Zones in the country to form the Anakwenze Campaign Organization ACO

“We created a formidable structure within weeks with young people at the forefront. We transversed the length and breath of the country with our message of “Hope for Nigeria” which was well accepted by Nigerians

“Today, the campaign which afforded me the opportunities of interfacing the ordinary man within the poor neighborhoods of Nigerians remotest communities. I saw beyond what I have always known about the country’s deplorable state.

“I thank the People’s Democratic Party, our great party for the chance to show casing my skills and proposal to Nigeria. Each of the candidates are eminently qualified to lead based on their own core areas of specialization but I wished I had been elected the flag bearer to give me the better position to fully implement all my campaign agenda for Nigeria.

“The elections was peaceful, transparent and credible. Although I’d wished the process was a bit more democratic and less expensive from the nomination forms to the delegates selection all made it more cumbersome for new entrants like me.

“However, it was my very first trial, and despite my withdrawal my dedicated supporters still cast their votes for me. That was encouraging.

“I salute the courage of my supporters who believed so much in my message, and demonstrated this in their last minute efforts by casting some votes despite my withdrawal.

He added that “For me it is just the beginning, it was worth the struggle. I thank God for his protection all through this journey and pray the Lord continues to keep Nigeria United in the days ahead.