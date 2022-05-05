Efe Onodjae

Nicholas Felix of Miracle Church International had procured the Presidential forms at the APC headquarters on Thursday.

The pastor had, in 2019, contested the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) and got 110,196 votes.

He is not the only cleric that has obtained the 2023 presidential ticket, as he has joined the growing list of presidential aspirants who have declared to contest the presidency on the platform of the ruling party as well as pastor Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church also procured the presidential forms on Thursday.

