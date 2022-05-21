By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has assured that he would bring to bear his wealth of experience in ensuring massive job creation, improving the health sector as well as equipping the security agencies to protect lives and enforce law and order if he becomes the nation’s President in 2023.

Amaechi was in Jos on Thursday to meet with the Plateau State APC National delegates at the State Government House, Little Rayfield, as he solicits their votes ahead of the National primaries, stressing that he has the competence and capacity to tackle the challenges of the nation.

He recalled his long-standing relationship with Plateau State and Governor Simon Lalong and promised the people that the security and development issues of the State will be given priority when he becomes President of Nigeria.

However, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong while welcoming the aspirant assured him that the State was ripe for him to harvest the investment he has made over the years, especially the support and encouragement he gave during the registration of the APC in the State as well as the hurdles it had to cross to dislodge a sitting Government in 2015 and retain the seat in 2019.

For Lalong and the delegates, “nothing would interest them more than the emergence of Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Party’s Presidential flag bearer for the 2023 elections.”

The Governor maintained “Rt. Hon. Amaechi believed in us even when many did not have confidence in us and refused to support us. He stood by us and saw to our victory. Even at the Federal Executive Council, we always received the assistance of Amaechi who protected the interests of Plateau State because we had no voice from those that were supposed to represent us.

I am one Governor in Nigeria that has not been lucky with Ministers in the last 7 years. We thank Rt. Hon. Amaechi who ensured that the Inland Container Depot, North Central HUB of the Shippers Council, and the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line passing through Jos were approved.”

Lalong who maintained that the decision to adopt Amaechi is in the best interest of the people of Plateau State and Nigerians, also mentioned that all former Speakers and members of State Houses of Assembly have agreed to support and vote for Amaechi as he has all the qualities of a good leader, and would save the country from its insecurity problems as well as bring development to all parts of the country.

According to Lalong, “…In 2014, we were in PDP, we were chased out. When APC came, we were running around, we wanted to join APC, many people that are today coming to Plateau, said they would not admit Plateau people into APC, I ran around, you were in PDP, you said we should go and join APC, and we came back to join APC, they were chasing us around, you gave us the support to do registration.

When we registered and we were going into the election, many people that are Presidential aspirants today, I went to all of them, I said we have APC on the Plateau and they said ‘no you will not go anywhere,’ when they put up the question for registration, nobody gave it to us, even in Northern Nigeria…

“You assisted each of the Northern States to do registration for the APC and we updated our registration. When we came back to Plateau to contest the general election, nobody supported us, but you did. I was the Governor and I was a candidate but you said no, as a friend, I like Plateau people and I must do my best.

You invested in the Plateau people and out of nowhere we won the election. Not only myself, but we also have many members in the House of Assembly, and we have members in the National Assembly. Something that nobody gave to us, you gave to us.

“Sir, you invested in Plateau State, that is why you are going to reap in Plateau State. We came back, we had security issues, you were our Minister. My Minister at the Federal Executive Council, you were the one. Most of the developments, most of the approvals you saw from the President, it was this man Amaechi that was pushing for us.

I was not worried, because I had a Minister in Amaechi. Everything that was discussed about Plateau State at the FEC he would be there, he would discuss it, if it is approved, we will get it. Amaechi was our Minister not minding that he is from Rivers State. We got almost everything…”