By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

To ensure that he consolidates on his achievements in the last 3 years as a member of the House of Representatives, Akoko South Progressive Youths in Ondo State have adopted Hon. Ade Adeogun as their consensus candidate for 2023 election.

In a statement of a press conference made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Friday, the youths called who announced the birth the coalition said the future of Akoko South federal constituency which the lawmaker currently represents was to serious to be left unguided.

The Spokesman of the group, Mr. Merit Ogolo Temidayo who signed the statement said they have taken it upon ourselves to mobilise, campaign and canvass for support towards the reelection of Adeogun.

Adeogun in the last three years, most of which are quite unprecedented;

According to them, the achievements of the lawmaker included appointment of 85 aides who were paid monthly salaries from the personal emoluments of the Adeogun, to serve as a direct stimulus for the local economy of the constituency; facilitation of employment opportunities for youths of the Constituency in various Federal Government’s agencies and parastatals such as the Nigeria Ports Authority, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Foreign Affairs, Department of State Services DSS, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, Nigerian Army, Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, including the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board and Ondo State Primary Health Care Development

Agency amongst others.

Temidayo on the statement said: “Two major reasons are behind this major effort to, through you reach out to Nigerians, particularly of the Akoko south Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

“The first is to announce the birth of this coalition of young and concerned Nigerians eager to make our marks and compelled by history to do so through mobilisation and practical political work.

“The second is to commit our energies to the mobilisation and campaign for the re-emergence of Honourable Adeogun as the candidate and member to represent our constituency in the forthcoming election.

“Aware of the history and records of legislators past and present from the constituency, particularly mindful of the outstanding performance of Adeogun in terms of progressive and people centered lawmaking, conscious and selfless community engagement, unprecedented degree of intervention in infrastructure development of the constituency and personal commitment to charity and charitable efforts, we make bold to say that our people should be deliberately, consistently and unwaveringly mobilised and sensitised on the need to re-present and reelect the performing legislator, Hon Ade Adeogun.

“We deem it necessary to alert Nigerians, particularly constituents of Akoko South Federal constituency on the need to be alert and not be distracted by the grand standing, political showmanship, insincere populism of some politicians and their co travellers, who parrot change for the sake of change alone and are ready for their selfish and parochial considerations to undermine the political and economic health of our constituency.

“The future of our constituency is too serious to be thrown open to just anybody because they have money to buy nomination forms, through loans from political overlords or those riding on the influences of people whose concerns are tangential to the growth and development of our constituency.

“As youths and young adults who have followed critically the tenure of the current representative of this constituency at the federal house of representatives, juxtaposed same with what was obtainable in the past and have perused the curriculum vitae of the available alternatives, we are convinced beyond doubts that the revolutionary ferment which swept through the constituency in 2019 has engendered a political cum economic revival of the constituency that must never be allowed to wane or stop.

“To this end, we have taken it upon ourselves to mobilise, campaign and canvass for support towards the reelection of Hon Adeogun.”