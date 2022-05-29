.

Former Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport and 2023 governorship hopeful in Akwa Ibom State Mr. Akan Okon, has congratulated PDP presidential candidate, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his victory at Saturday’s Special National Convention which saw him emerging as the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP.

In a congratulatory message signed by Mr Okon, on behalf of One With God Campaign Organisation, the Itu born banker who also contested the PDP Governorship Primary in Akwa Ibom State said, the victory of the former Vice President at the most transparent, free and fair presidential primary is an indication that indeed, the PDP is out to rescue Nigeria.

Mr Okon also said, he is confident that the education sector under an Atiku presidency will witness a rebirth having successfully established and managed the American University of Nigeria, AUN.

“I congratulate HE, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 general elections. I am confident that he will bring to bare his vast wealth of experience as a successful businessman, educationist and bridge builder, to unite the country, heal the land, and give all sections of the country a sense of belonging.

Mr Okon also commended the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party for conducting a free, fair, credible presidential primary and for the Senator David Mark led National Convention Planing Committee for creating a level playing field for all aspirants who were in the race for the party’s presidential ticket, and urged them to maintain the tempo so as to build a strong, united and cohesive party.