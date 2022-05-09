Pastor Tunde Bakare

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare has expressed commitment to the realization of a new Nigeria in his life time, promising to be the bridge between the past, present and the future.

“I will be a conciliatory bridge between what was, what is and what should be,” he stated.

Bakare stated this on Monday in Abuja at the declaration of his intent to run for presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

He unveiled a four-point agenda which he said are peace, progress, prosperity and possibility.

Bakare recalled that as running mate to Gen. Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election, they jointly designed a framework to get Nigeria working and that the framework was adopted as the manifesto of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, and also formed the bedrock of the APC manifesto.