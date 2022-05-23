.

As Utomi led NCFront, ‘3rd Force’ Leaders team up with NLC, TUC, Falana led TPAM, Others

***Jega, Utomi, Dansadau, and others to lead Electoral Coalition of Seven Allied Parties for Single Presidential Ticket

***3rd Force allied Parties to adopt a single line of candidates across all 2023 Elections

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential and general elections, the National Consultative Front, NCFront, the umbrella body of the ‘3rd Force’ Movement has adopted the Labour party as its party to align with for the elections.

The decision was arrived at after about fifteen months of what the 3rd force described as painstaking engagements with Like-minded Allied political parties as well as Political Alternatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the country.

In a statement yesterday by the Communications Executive of National Consultative Front, NCFront, Ms Bilikis Bello, the adoption of the Labour Party was made possible by the new rapprochement between the leadership of the Labour Movement and the hierarchy of the Labour Party; emergent solidarity jointly spearheaded by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the Trade Union Congress, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye both of whom have since personally revalidated their membership of the Labour Party by formally registering with the Party last week.

The statement read, “The formal endorsement of the Labour Party by the ‘3rd Force’ Movement is also coming on the heels of the success of the recent meetings and activities of the separate Political Commissions of the NLC and the TUC with their Allies like the Femi Falana led The Political Alternative Movement, TPAM in the Civil Society, towards repositioning the Labour Party as the People’s Alternative Platform for rescuing Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections

“With the adoption of the Labour Party as our 3rd Force Mega Party penultimate week, the NCFront has since commenced the fusion of its structures of over 20 million members and supporters nationwide into the Labour Party. Consequently, our teeming members all over Nigeria and in Diaspora have been directed to register immediately as members of the Labour Party at all designated registration centres, both online and physically at the Ward Levels, to be able to take part in the ongoing electoral programmes of the Party for the 2023 elections.

“We also wish to state clearly that the NCFront is also particularly enthused by the non-partisan strategic nature of the Labour Party, as a People’s centred, Pan Nigerian political platform that can inclusively serve the interests of all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious and social inclinations; in uniting the country towards a momentous development that can accommodate and serve the diversities of Nigeria.

“Therefore, with the novel synergy between the Labour Party and the NCFront, the convening platform of the 3rd Force Movement, which is also today the largest political mass movement in the country, Nigerians can rest assured that the glorious future we all desire for our dear country, is now achievable by 2023, especially with the brewing implosion hovering over the ruling cartel of APC and PDP, which will soon burst into unpreventable disintegration after their party primaries.

“However, taking inspiration from the consummation of NCFront/Labour Party novel fusion, Leaders of the ‘3rd Force’ Movement across party lines, including Prof Attahiru Jega of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, Prof Pat Utomi of the Labour Party and Senator Saidu Dansadau of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, among others have been mandated by the Leadership of the 3rd Force Movement and like-minded allied political Parties to drive a Mega Electoral Alliance of the 3rd Force Movement towards the adoption of a single line of candidates among seven allied Parties involved in the ‘3rd Force’ alliance talks for the 2023 Elections

“To this end, an inclusive Consensus Technical Committee to screen Presidential Candidates and other Candidates of ‘3rd Force’ allied Parties towards the adoption of a single line of candidates across all 2023 elections, is expected to be set up next month after the conclusion of all party primaries. Furthermore, the ‘3rd Force’ Mega Electoral Pact for the 2023 elections is proposed around an agreement on Labour Charter of Demand, EndSar Youths Demands and Constitutional Referendum for Nigeria, among others to be agreed upon as terms of the Alliance for the 2023 elections.

“Finally, the ‘3rd Force’ Coalition Leaders and Parties are expected to jointly address the Nation sometime this week to announce the new agenda to save Nigeria from imminent collapse and anarchy foisted by the ruling Parties in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria