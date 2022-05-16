By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Twelve governorship aspirants have been cleared to fight for the over 1,517 delegates’ votes in the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries scheduled for Friday May 20, 2022.

Among the aspirants that successfully underwent the screening of the party in the state were Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Prof. Terhemba Shija, former Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terwase Orbunde and Dr. Matthias Byuan.

Others include Former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Dr. Sam Ode, former deputy governor of the state, Chief Steven Lawani, a serving member of House of Representatives, Heman Hembe, former Attorney General of the Federation, Mike Aondoakaa, Mr. Bernard Yisa, Dr. Terlumun Ikya and Godwin Tyoachimin.

The APC State Publicity Secretary and Organising Secretary, Dan Ihomun and James Orgunga respectively disclosed that the party “has cleared the 12 aspirants and the 1,517 delegates will decide who becomes the party flag-bearer on Friday.

“We have over 1,380 elected delegates, including statutory delegates made up of former Assembly members, former governors, Senators, the party Chairmen at the Local Government Areas, 36 State Executive members who would make up the 1,517 delegates that would vote at the governorship primaries,” the duo said.

It was however gathered from one of the governorship aspirants who did not want to be mentioned that “talks are still on to see if the stakeholders will be able to settle for a consensus candidate.

“But in the event they (stakeholders) cannot agree on consensus, election will hold on Friday,” he said.