By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Thoracic Society, NTS has stressed the need for holistic public sensitization and support for asthma sufferers and their families.

The society made the remarks in a statement jointly signed by it’s President, Prof. Prince Ele and Dr. Abiona Odeyemi, Secretary General, to commemorate the World Asthma Day 2022, slated for Tuesday, May 3, with the theme: “Closing the gaps in asthma care.”

Asthma is a chronic lung disease which causes breathing difficulties and affects sufferers to varying degrees. Asthma is caused by inflammation and swelling of the bronchial tubes, sometimes in reaction to allergens, exercise, stress or changes in temperature.

Asthma is not curable but can be adequately controlled to allow the sufferer lead a virtually normal life.

“In all cases it is extremely important to identify and avoid triggers,” he said.

Asthma is controlled by prevention medications for chronic symptoms and relief medication for flare-ups of asthma symptoms, while education and understanding are key to effective control of asthma, which can be fatal if not managed properly.

World Asthma Day educates and raises awareness of the condition in the hope of relieving suffering and reducing deaths.

Ele urged other organizations, stakeholders and asthma advocates all over the world to observe the 2022 world asthma day.

According to him, the aim of this annual event is to raise awareness of asthma and how it affects sufferers as well as raise support for asthma sufferers and their families.

Activities for World Asthma Day usually includes free screenings for asthma, media advertising, talks, health education, community outreaches, and sponsored events.

Ele, who described the theme as timely, added that it seeks to address those important gaps in asthma care that have continued to frustrate the attainment of universal goals of reducing preventable suffering as well as the huge costs incurred by treating uncontrolled or very poorly controlled asthma.

Some of the important gaps, he explained, include: those in communication and education provided for asthma sufferers, between scientific evidence and actual delivery of care for people with asthma, between prescribing inhalers and monitoring adherence and the clients’ ability to use the various devices among others.

“We salute all the healthcare workers and scientist that are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this disorder on the general population.

“We also want to use this opportunity to encourage asthma patients to rely on information from their healthcare providers and continue to take their medications regularly and avoid triggers.

“They should also observe social distancing and proper cough etiquettes as well as wearing of face masks when outdoors. Remember to keep safe and stay healthy,” Ele stated.