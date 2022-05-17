.Cross River: Tension heightens as workers begin indefinite strike

Idowu Bankole

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress and  One of the speakers at the Vanguard Economic Discourse, Mr Ayuba Wabba urged the employers of labour in Nigeria to treat the  Nigerian workers with dignity if the country must forward.

Wabba said “ it is unfortunate we treat our workers as slaves. Government must not leave the workers in the hand of private sector employers, They are exploitative.”

He noted that regulating the activities of the private sector would help in checking out the Nigerian workers are treated.

“There must be a regulatory framework to ensure our workers are treated with respect and dignity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.