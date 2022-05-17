.

Idowu Bankole

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress and One of the speakers at the Vanguard Economic Discourse, Mr Ayuba Wabba urged the employers of labour in Nigeria to treat the Nigerian workers with dignity if the country must forward.

Wabba said “ it is unfortunate we treat our workers as slaves. Government must not leave the workers in the hand of private sector employers, They are exploitative.”

He noted that regulating the activities of the private sector would help in checking out the Nigerian workers are treated.

“There must be a regulatory framework to ensure our workers are treated with respect and dignity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria