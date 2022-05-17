.

Idowu Bankole

One of the panelists at the Vanguard economic discourse, Professor David-west has Tuesday, harped on the need to look to technology to drive the transformation of the nation’s economy.

David-west noted that the technology has the capacity to transform the ailing Nigerian economy, saying the recent events on social media have shown that technology has the capacity to transform our economy, if right infrastructure are put in place.

According to David-west, technology brings about change and can help in the transformation of other sectors.

She said, “ we don’t need mere policies pronouncement, we need digital infrastructure to achieve a digital economy that works”.

“We need digital infrastructures across the 774 local government areas of this country “ she said

