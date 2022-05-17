.

Idowu Bankole

A panelist at the vanguard economic discourse, Johnson Chukwu has revealed that cheap labour is the way to go if Nigeria must become a manufacturing economy.

He said a manufacturing economy enables job creation, and attract investors in all sectors of the economy and drive home needed transformation in the industrial sector and fight the alarming unemployment rate in the country.

Chukwu who sites China and other fast rising Asian economies, noted that cheap labour would provide more employment opportunities to our teeming population and also attract investors into the country.

He said, “Cheap labour attracts investors and enables functional businesses as well as revolutionize ailing industries.”

“If we must make our economy a manufacturing one we must consider cheap labour as a way to go.” He noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria