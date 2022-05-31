By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said yesterday it would further screen 27,105 results of candidates who sat for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.It would be recalled that a total number of 1,707,626 candidates sat for the examination.

Even as results of 1,671,203 candidates have so far been released, leaving only 69 others withheld, JAMB said over 27,000 of the results were undergoing scrutiny.

JAMB stated this in its weekly news bulletin released yesterday in Abuja.

JAMB said 69 results have so far been withheld and 27,105 were undergoing further screening, while 1,783 candidates, who experienced biometric challenges were being investigated to ascertain their claims.

In a related development, the board said it conducted the 2022 UTME for foreign candidates on Saturday. The board said the exercise took place in five of its nine foreign centres and was a complete success.

JAMB said the centres where the examination were held include Accra, Ghana; Johannesburg, South Africa; Buea, Cameroun, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire and Cotonou, Benin Republic even as it said the 2022 Foreign UTME will take place in Berlin, Germany; London, UK, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and New York, United States of America in due course.

It further explained that the exercise was part of the board’s largesse towards providing succour to foreign candidates who signaled interest to attend Nigerian tertiary institutions in its academic year.

The board said its International policy on test administration, aims at attracting more foreign candidates to the nation’s tertiary institutions and the policy has been yielding positive results.