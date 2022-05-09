By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said over 1.4m candidates have so far said for the ongoing 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Recall that the examination which a total if 1.7 million candidates are billed to write,began on Friday,last week.

JAMB has commended the conduct of the examination so far, saying it “commenced on a very commendable note.”

“About 1.4m candidates have so far taken the examination across the nation with some examination towns and centres completing their own allotted number of candidates for the year while the results of sessions already taken would be released to the respective candidates soon,” the board said in its weekly news bulletin released on Monday evening.

Also Read:

Sit at-home: JAMB candidates stranded in Enugu

“However, the release of these results is with a caveat that after previewing the CCTV footage of the

conduct of the examination, the result of any candidate found wanting would be withdrawn if it had been released or withheld if not yet released,” JAMB warned.

“As the examination progresses, the Board is pleased to announce that there have been no significant concerns as the reports coming in from the states established the veracity of the reports earlier received from the various centre accreditation teams.

“The Board reiterates its zero tolerance for examination infractions and urged candidates to conduct themselves properly and follow all laid-down rules guiding the Board’s examination,” the bulletin further read.

Vanguard News Nigeria