



By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

An International Activist, Philanthropist, and a renowned motivational speaker, Dr. Raymond Edoh has bagged a continental award (2022 Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award) of His Imperial Majesty the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II.

Retrospectively, in 2019, the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States and Secretary General, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Dr. Raymond Edoh was honoured with a Global award, “African Outstanding Humanitarian”, the first African to bag such a prestigious award in the history of the world from an international NGO, World Sustainable Development Goals Organization, a frontliner NGO in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United States on the basis of his philanthropic and activism activities within the African continent and the globe at large.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II in his resilient quest to build an empire of young leaders with a target of safeguarding the future of the African continent built this noble echelon, Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) to serve as a contemporary macrocosm of young people with outstanding aspirations and creative future possibilities that would metamorphose into the future generation of decent economic frontier through the instrumentality of establishing innovative clusters through various mechanisms that can provide Africa its long-awaited self-built confidence, prosperity, and competitive advantage.

Dr. Raymond Edoh was also inducted into the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Ife at the third edition of the RAYLF award ceremony alongside 99 others which took place at the Oduduwa Hall of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Saturday.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II while presenting the award to Raymond, in his words, “all the award recipients like Raymond are on the road, prepared for Nigeria and African leadership. These young ones will change the narrative of leadership”, Ooni of Ife said.

Speaking further, “I am a servant leader and felt not used enough. I urge the youths to legitimately climb my back to cross any bridge”, Ooni said.

However, the International activist, Dr.Raymond Edoh in a private meeting with His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, re-assure Dr. Raymond that he is going to stand and go extra mile for him to succeed in all areas of his activities ranging from politics and business field.

Similarly, the Ooni appreciated him for his immeasurable impact on the African continent urging him to keep the good work going, as he stressed that there is always a day for reward.

“The 100 outstanding young personalities are today honoured in different categories of the award covering five RAYLF pillars of governance and leadership, technology and innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment, creative culture, and academic excellence. You specifically have done well, keep on and the sky is your starting point”.

Reacting to the award, Dr. Raymond Edoh expressed deep gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty., Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, the entire African youths, and more specifically, the Nigerian Youths for believing in him to have passed through all the screening stages.

“And I want to re-dedicate this award to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, and the entire African youths.

“I felt really encouraged by this and I would continue to remain at the service of every youth in Nigeria and Africa at large, same as our father the imperial majesty says and I quote, “I’m your servant I don’t feel used enough, use me”, and he further says “climb my back”.

